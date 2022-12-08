- Airbnb is once again cracking down on NYE parties in SF and elsewhere. People trying to book one-night stays in SF for New Year's will be out of luck — maybe try an actual hotel? [KRON4]
- Gensler, the country's largest architectural services firm which was founded in San Francisco in 1965, has just committed to a new lease in downtown SF. The company is taking a 45,500-square-foot space at the historic Mills Building at 220 Montgomery Street, in one of the biggest office deals of the second half of 2022. [Chronicle]
- Two teenage suspects were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a BART rider's cellphone and attempting to run off at West Oakland Station. [KRON4]
- Maria Marcelo, a well known community activist in San Jose, became the city's latest pedestrian casualty on Wednesday night. [KTVU]
- RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) chairman and CEO Gary Friedman is about to get quite a bit richer, as he plans to exercise stock options to buy 1 million shares of the company and sell 700,000 of them, netting around $100M. [SF Business Times]
- There’s a benefit for injured SF muralist Paul Madonna on Monday at the SF Elks Lodge. [Reddit]
- For the second time in three years, Kennedy's Irish Pub and Curry House in North Beach is under threat of closure, but likely not imminent threat. [Hoodline]
- Golden State Warriors head coach was among a number of local sports figures who expressed their celebrations on social media Thursday after the release of Britney Griner from a Russian prison. [Twitter]
Welcome home, BG 🧡 pic.twitter.com/CidHJ6VBJh— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 8, 2022
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist