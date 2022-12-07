- California's Correctional Department just announced the closure of two prisons, including the state's last privately run prison, and deactivate units at six others due to declining inmate populations. The prison overcrowding of the last decade has been solved for now under new criminal justice policies, and the state is closing Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe and the California City Correctional Facility in Kern County. [KYET / East Bay Times]
- State Senator Scott Wiener issued a statement about the second bomb threat he has endured so far this year, fueled by right-wing conspiracy theories, and he blames "Marjorie Taylor Greene, Charlie Kirk & others in the MAGA conspiracy theory ecosystem [for] inciting violence." Wiener adds, "The extreme homophobic and transphobic rhetoric that has escalated on social media and right wing media outlets has real world impacts. [Scott_Wiener/Twitter]
- Elizabeth Holmes's former boyfriend and counterpart in the Theranos fraud, Sunny Balwani, is facing his own sentencing today in San Jose. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF Police Chief William Scott is unhappy that the Board of Supervisors reversed themselves on the authorization to let the SFPD use robots equipped with lethal force, which he says would only be used in the rarest of circumstances as "a tool." [KTVU]
- It does seem as though a bit of public outrage did the trick with the killer robots, and supervisors who voted to authorize last week likely found themselves inundated with rebukes and questions. [48 Hills]
- Single performances this holiday season of A Christmas Carol at ACT and The Nutcracker at the SF Ballet will be "sensory-friendly" for neurodiverse audiences, with adjustments and accommodations made for those on the autism spectrum. [Chronicle]
- Between Hershel Walker's loss and the conviction of his company on felony tax fraud charges, Tuesday was a bad for Trump. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell