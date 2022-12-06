- The Major League Baseball winter meetings are underway, and your San Francisco Giants have made their first free agent signing of the offseason (but sorry, it's not Aaron Judge). Instead, it is ex-Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, a Mountain View native, who’s made the All-Star team as recently as 2018. [Chronicle]
- John Waters’s Mosswood Meltdown has announced its headliner for this year’s July 4 weekend show: indie rockers Le Tigre. Tickets go on sale Friday, and also scheduled to play are Gravy Train, Tina & the Total Babes, The Rondelles, and Quintron & Miss Pussycat. [KRON4]
- Eric Trump insists to Page Six that the rumors aren’t true that the Trump family isn’t all that happy about Don, Jr. getting engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle and becoming a part of their family. Ivanka infamously cropped Guilfoyle out of the Tiffany Trump wedding photos, and folks have been speculating since then that Trumps just don’t like her. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Tenderloin Center has now closed, but the SF DPH is still planning to open as many as 12 safe consumption sites. [SF Standard]
- A Washington state man has been charged with the revenge killing of a Newark man who he blamed for the pedestrian death of his daughter. [NBC Bay Area]
- A woman had her vehicle carjacked at Folsom and Dore Streets on Monday afternoon, and SFPD, with no suspect, is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at (415) 575-4444. [KRON4]
