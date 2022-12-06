- State Senator Scott Wiener's home was once again the subject of a bomb threat Tuesday morning, as right-wing loons continue to target him with homophobic rhetoric. Wiener has had bomb-sniffing dogs at his home previously, and a threat emailed to local media suggested that bombs were planted at his home today. [SF Standard]
- Meta's Oversight Board has issued a 50-page advisory following a year-long examination of the company's practice of moderating content differently for celebrities and VIPs than for average users. A month before Trump is technically eligible to get his Facebook account reinstated, the board is urging Meta to “radically increase transparency” about its so-called "cross check" or "Xcheck" system, and to establish a policy wherein harmful content from VIPs be hidden in the algorithm if not totally removed. [CNN]
- SF rents continue to drop and vacancy is up, which does happen seasonally but this winter is seeing a particularly notable slump. The weighted average of SF rents dropped another three percent in November, per Socketsite, confirming an earlier report from Apartment List. [Socketsite]
- Apple is being sued by two women over its AirTag technology, because they say it has led to "dangerous" stalking by their exes. [Bloomberg]
- Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce, almost exactly two years after Salesforce acquired his company. [SF Business Times]
- Babylon Burning, a 46-year-old screen-printing business in SoMa, was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday and now must rebuild. [KRON4]
- High-profile civil attorney Michael Avenatti, who once represented Stormy Daniels and who spent a lot of time on cable news criticizing Trump a few years ago, just got a 14-year sentence on top of a previous five-year one, this time for stealing millions in settlement funds that should have gone to clients. [CNN]
- Scientists say that a new study marks the first time that there is a compelling, biological explanation for why we get more colds in the winter: It has to do with the temperature inside the nose, and the loss of virus-killing bacteria in cold weather. [CNN]
