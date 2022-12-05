- Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he is leaving Twitter due to the rise in hate speech on the platform. Rosen put out a statement calling on other DAs around the country to do the same. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a 3.7M earthquake in San Jose today, centered in the vicinity of October's bigger, 5.1M quake. [KRON4]
- In a special session of the legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a proposed penalty aimed at deterring oil companies from excessive gas price increases. [KPIX]
- SF's Department of Police Accountability released an interim report this week blasting the SFPD for its lack of transparency about police misconduct. [Mission Local]
- A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street near 3rd Street in West Oakland, in the vicinity of a tiny home village for the recently homeless. [Chronicle]
- The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in Feb. 2021 just got 21 years in prison. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court justices sparred in court Monday, well past the 70 minutes allotted, regarding a Colorado case in which a graphic designer wants to be able to refuse service for gay weddings. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- The Slow Street on Lake Street remains the most contentious issue facing the SFMTA's Slow Streets program. [Hoodline]
- The acclaimed, Berkeley-based Boichik Bagels has opened an outpost in Palo Alto. [Hoodline]
Photo: SFist