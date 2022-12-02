- Some of the highest peaks in Tahoe just saw four feet of snow yesterday, with more on the way. A second storm system arriving Saturday is expected to dump two to three feet more, and as of Dec. 1, California's snowpack is already at 106% of normal. [Chronicle]
- Kanye West's Twitter account has once again been suspended, and Elon Musk says, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence." This came after West posted an image of a swastika merged with the Star of David, and after he went on Alex Jones's show to say "I like Hitler." [KRON4]
- Coming off of her win at the Tournament of Champions, Oakland's Amy Schneider just gave an interview to KTVU. Regarding trans representation, Schneider says, "It was such a good feeling. I was just going in to win some money but I ended up helping people do it." [KTVU]
- If you're still wondering where your California "inflation relief" money is, you're not the only one. The state reportedly had paid out only about half of what it's promised as of two days ago. [LA Times]
- Three suspects are in custody as of Friday morning in connection with a brazen Oakland carjacking that took place November 27. [KPIX]
- Oakland businessman Thomas Henderson is set to be sentenced Monday in federal court in connection with a $110 million investor fraud scheme involving EB-5 visas. [SF Business Times]
- At long last, the nation's first primary elections might move out of Iowa and to a more diverse state, like South Carolina, if Biden gets his way. [New York Times]
- The guy who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship last week is speaking out about his experience treading water for 20 hours. [ABC 7]
