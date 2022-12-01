- Gaylord Perry, the former Giants pitcher who’s immortalized in a statue outside the ballpark, has died. He was 84. Perry pitched for the Giants from 1962 to 1971, which he recalls in this hilarious 1983 David Letterman interview, and was the first pitcher to win a Cy Young in both the American League and National League. [Chronicle]
- Somebody stole an Amazon van in Haight-Ashbury, as once the driver hopped out, someone else jumped in and drove off. The driver attempted to chase the van, and was nearly hit by another motorist, so this could have been worse. [NBC Bay Area]
- El Faro Taqueria, which purports to have invented the Mission burrito ( and is not to be confused with El Farolito), suffered a break-in and vandalism. It’s the taqueria’s second vandalism incident in three months, but SFPD has the suspect in custody. [SFGate]
- Elizabeth Holmes’ alleged Theranos co-fraudster Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is asking the judge in his trial for zero prison time, which seems unlikely, considering that Holmes was sentenced to 11 years. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Supreme Court will hear the Biden Administration’s case about student loan debt forgiveness, which means the policy remains on hold. [NY Times]
- Awwww! Kanye West, or “Ye” or whatever, is no longer looking to buy the right-wing social media site Parler. Who could have anticipated West would flake on something? [CNN]
Image:Joe Kukura, SFist