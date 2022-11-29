We have a suspect ID and some further details about a wild Friday-after-Thanksgiving incident in the Mission District, in which a guy allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver and bus-jacked the bus.

As we reported over the weekend, a Muni bus was hijacked in Bernal Heights and taken on a chaotic joyride through the Mission, damaging a bunch of parked cars before the busjacker jumped out and got arrested.

We now know the suspect's name — as KRON4 reports he is 36-year-old Rickey Dancy. His city of residence is not confirmed, but some internet sleuthing turns up an address for him in Oakland.

And there are a few more details about what happened. SFPD officers at Ingleside Station reportedly go an alert about the onboard emergency on the bus — the driver had triggered an emergency button that also changed the bus-line and route information on the front of the bus to say "EMERGENCY CALL POLICE 911." Police arrived in the area of Mission Street and Cortland Avenue to find the Muni driver and other passengers on the bus, who were able to escape the bus before the suspect — who had assaulted the driver — drove off with it.

Officer called paramedics to the scene, and the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After SFPD officers "flooded" the Mission neighborhood, they soon spotted the bus at 18th and Mission streets, and pursued it to near 18th and Guerrero, watching as it collided with around 10 parked cars and at least one moving vehicle. At that point Dancy allegedly jumped out of the moving bus, and an SFPD officer had to jump onboard and stop the bus before it entered oncoming traffic at the intersection.

Officers pursued Dancy on foot to 19th and Guerrero, where he was detained "after a physical struggle." Two SFPD officers were reportedly injured in the fight.

Dancy has been booked on charges of carjacking, resisting/delaying arrest, disturbing the peace on MUNI, damaging MUNI property, misdemeanor vandalism, and interfering with the driver of a vehicle. He also faces charges of felony battery on a MUNI Operator, and felony evasion.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or you can text a tip to TIP411 to start a text with SFPD.

Previously: Hijacked Muni Bus Hits 10 Cars in Mission District, Suspect Now in Custody

Photo: Josh Wilburne