Friday night around 8 p.m., someone assaulted a Muni driver operating a bus at Cortland and Mission streets, before stealing the vehicle and traveling up to 19th and Guerrero streets — striking at least ten cars on their way.

The San Francisco Police Department said Saturday that officers have arrested a person who allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver and hijacked the bus he was driving Friday night, causing property damage, as well as leaving some with apparent injuries.

In a video first uploaded by KRON4, the footage shows an empty Muni bus driving in no clear direction in the middle of the street, before it convenes into the opposite lane and cuts off vehicles; the bus then is shown making a wide right turn.

The Chronicle reported the suspect drove more than a mile to 19th and Guerrero streets before stopping, per San Francisco police public information officer Robert Rueca.

Though there were no injuries reported on the bus at the time, Rueca noted that an ambulance was sent to the scene to treat both the bus driver and a driver, both of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Our #SFPD Robbery Unit is handling the MUNI Bus carjacking. Preliminary: Bus was taken w/force at Mission/Cortland, it didn't have passengers in it & driver was able to exit. S drove to area of 19th/Guerrero, where the bus came to rest & Officers took S into custody. pic.twitter.com/9fWleXpHNH — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) November 26, 2022

SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani sent a series of tweets Friday night briefly describing the incident; the bus was unoccupied upon being hijacked and a driver was involved in a non-fatal car collision; a preliminary investigation showed ten vehicles were struck by the stolen bus.

S name will not be released tonight, still under investigation. Bus hit approx. 10 vehicles (preliminary), w/1 driver w/non-life threatening injury. If anyone saw the initial incident, please talk to investigators at scene. @SFMTA_Muni bus driver is okay. 220811962 — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) November 26, 2022

The newspaper wrote that an on-site witness said that as of around 10 a.m. this morning, there were no signs of damages on 19th and Guerrero streets.

Per Vaswani, the bus driver is okay; the investigation remains open.

