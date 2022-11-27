- This weekend saw tens of thousands of people flock to SF's Moscone Center for Fan Expo. The massive comic book and multi-genre entertainment event — which is produced by the largest comic convention production company in the country — descended on SF for the first time starting Friday; today, November 27, is the convention's last day; the Comic-Con international event — which attracts more than 150,000 people — will be held in late July of 2023 in San Diego. [CBS Bay Area]
- A man was fatally shot in the Tenderloin Saturday morning. SFPD was on the 100 block of leavenworth Street around 10:20 a.m., responding to a shooting and discovered a victim in need of medical attention; the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died; a 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the shooting and is being held at the San Francisco County Jail on a homicide charge. [NBC Bay Area]
- SFPD responded to a bizarre biting incident Saturday. Around 7:30 p.m. yesterday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Juanita and Evelyn ways — but, upon further investigation, it appeared a man actually bit two of the three victims, hitting the other one with a door. [NBC Bay Area]
- For the average home price in San Francisco, you could purchase almost three domiciles in Solano, which still remains the "most affordable" county in the Bay Area to purchase a house. [Underscore_SF]
- Oakland and Alameda County’s COVID-19 eviction moratoriums are still standing after a federal judge rejected an appeal from a group of rental owners for them to be overturned. [Oaklandside]
- TikTok's latest viral trend is saving perfectly good produce and unearthing high-priced tech products (still in their plastic shrink-wrapping). [New York Times]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images/photoquest7