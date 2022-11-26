Saturday morning, Caltrain's #221 train heading north collided with a person on the track of Tunnel 3 in San Francisco — becoming the second deadly Bay Area train collision in just three days and Caltrain’s tenth fatality recorded this year.

Per Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman, emergency personnel were on site at the track of Tunnel 3 at 1894 Quesada Avenue San Francisco just before 9 a.m. today. According to Mercury News, an individual, who was trespassing on the tracks, was fatally struck by an oncoming train.

#NB221 has been involved in a trespasser strike in Tunnel 3 in San Francisco. Trains are stopped in both directions right now. #Caltrain — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) November 26, 2022

First responders were reported on-site until around 11:45 a.m., and Main Track 1 was reopened a little after 12 p.m.; a recent alert from Caltrain announced it was single-tracking through the affected area, which caused delays.

Main Track 1 has been reopened, trains are single tracking through the affected area. — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) November 26, 2022

Today's deadly pedestrian collision is Caltrain’s tenth fatality of the year and second fatality in three days; a person was struck and killed by a Caltrain in San Mateo this past Wednesday; no injuries were reported onboard Caltrain #221, which had 178 passengers aboard when the train struck the pedestrian.

