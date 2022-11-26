- BART announced Saturday morning that it closed the Powell Street station because of a "major medical emergency" — but was reopened after it was resolved. Trains temporarily stopped coming in and out of the Powell Street station Saturday around 7 a.m., with Muni providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street station; service at the Powell Street station was resumed around 8:30 a.m. after a person was rescued off the track. [NBC Bay Area/Twitter]
- Fire crews rescue a person who fell off the rocky cliffside at Pescadero State Beach. Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit announced on Twitter they rescued the people after they climbed down a cliff and fell onto the rocks; the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- East Bay's Wingen Bakery is expanding with a second location. [Oaklandside]
- 62-year-old Randolph Michael Haldeman was sentenced to 165 years to life after he was convicted by a jury of molesting nine children over the span of 30 years while working as a photographer at a local swimming pool. [Chronicle]
- Sutter Market — a new bodega in Lower Nob Hill — quietly opened this month and features a very green, very well-organized interior. [Underscore_SF]
- New research shows that global shark populations are on a devastating decline with some species, like whitetip sharks and silky sharks, seeing their number fall by 40.5% and 30.8%, respectively. [Mongabay]
- The now-explicit nature of the eggplant emoji falls in a long history of various fruit and vegetables connoting eroticism. [New York Times]
