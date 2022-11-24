20-year-old Eleandrei Palisoc, who is non-verbal and autistic, was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen around 10:45 p.m. boarding a northbound BART train at the Fremont Station — but Fremont Police announced Thursday afternoon Palisoc was successfully located.

ABC7 reported of then-missing Palisoc yesterday, writing that a news release from the Fremont Police Department said the at-risk man was last seen Wednesday evening. Per local authorities, Palisoc was last seen wearing a "blue jacket, black pants, and Croc-style shoes."

Missing Person Eleandrei Palisoc has been located. Thank you! — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 24, 2022

Police described him as around 5' 7" and weighing about 180 pounds. Thankfully, Palisoc was located on Thursday afternoon around noon."Missing Person Eleandrei Palisoc has been located," reads a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. "Thank you!"

UPDATE: missing person Clarice Chiatello has been located. Thank you! — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 24, 2022

The successful finding of Palisoc comes just one day after another missing person in Fremont, Clarice Chiarello, was safely found.

