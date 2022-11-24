20-year-old Eleandrei Palisoc, who is non-verbal and autistic, was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen around 10:45 p.m. boarding a northbound BART train at the Fremont Station — but Fremont Police announced Thursday afternoon Palisoc was successfully located.

ABC7 reported of then-missing Palisoc yesterday, writing that a news release from the Fremont Police Department said the at-risk man was last seen Wednesday evening. Per local authorities, Palisoc was last seen wearing a "blue jacket, black pants, and Croc-style shoes."

Police described him as around 5' 7" and weighing about 180 pounds. Thankfully, Palisoc was located on Thursday afternoon around noon."Missing Person Eleandrei Palisoc has been located," reads a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. "Thank you!"

The successful finding of Palisoc comes just one day after another missing person in Fremont, Clarice Chiarello, was safely found.

Photo: Getty Images/GMA