The San Francisco Fire Department responded to multiple car crashes, caused in a chain-like reaction, Thursday around 2 p.m. on the Interstate 80 tunnel across Treasure Island — leaving at least 18 people hurt, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At least four ambulances rushed onto the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon to offer aid to over a dozen people injured in a multi-car crash. Two of the eighteen people cited injured required transportation to a nearby ER center; the other sixteen — eight adults and eight pediatric patients — were treated on-site, having suffered mild to moderate injuries that didn’t require hospitalization.

UPDATE: 6 patients, some required rescue, are all out of the vehicles. 3 ambulances on the scene- AVOID AREA AND EXPECT DELAYS @CHPSanFrancisco @KCBSAMFMTraffic https://t.co/FoqZUzRUA7 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2022

According to the department, the crash was later described as a "multi-casualty" after first being noted as a "multi-injury" event; it's unclear how many casualties might have been caused by the crash.

UPDATE: 4th ambulance on the scene now- 18 patients- 4 of whom required transport to an ER- All injuries NOT life-threatening. This is in the tunnel 80EB BAY BRIDGE- If you are on the bridge THANK YOU for your patience. @CHPSanFrancisco https://t.co/XVfSXGYJGD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2022

Per the Chronicle, the multi-vehicle crash began when a car collided with a wall at about 12:40 p.m.; this then caused as many as five other cars to crash inside the tunnel, according to initial reports; heavy traffic delays were reported, which were cleared a little after 2 p.m. after emergency crews cleared all eastbound lanes.

UPDATE: MULTI-CASUALTY INCIDENT SECURED - 16 TOTAL PTS TREATED: 8 ADULTS, 8 PEDIATRIC, 2 TRANSPORTED TO AN ER, ALL OTHERS TREATED ON SCENE AND RELEASED. #SFFD CLEARING- FOR FURTHER INFO, THIS IS A #CHP INCIDENT. https://t.co/0Lx4cG3tqF pic.twitter.com/VAhsXcyqaI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2022

The incident is now being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

