Elon Musk's decision to reinstate the personal Twitter account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going super well!

In addition to spending the past three days bragging about not being vaccinated on her personal account, and renewing attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci like it was November 2020, batshit Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took some time out of her busy schedule to use her other Twitter account, the congressional one, to launch a homophobic attack on state Senator Scott Wiener, in service of some crazy transphobic legislation that will likely never pass.

Oh, and she did this in response to a Wiener tweet that was calling out the hatred that presumably inspired the Colorado Springs shooting — though the motive there remains unclear, and today we learned the alleged shooter is nonbinary and therefore maybe identified as LGBTQ+?

Pass my Protect Children’s Innocence Act to stop communist groomers like this from using state government power to take children away from their parents to allow a for-profit medical industry to chop off these confused children’s genitals before they are even old enough to vote. https://t.co/QZ8SFRnY7m — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 22, 2022

Wiener responded Wednesday morning to Greene calling him a "communist groomer," noting that the insult was a "pretty deft blending of McCarthy red-baiting & gay-baiting." And, he added, "her 'Protect Children's Innocence Act' comes pretty damn close to banning trans people from existing."

Per Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’m a “communist groomer”



Pretty deft blending of McCarthy red-baiting & gay-baiting



For the record, her “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” comes pretty damn close to banning trans people from existing.



Oh & Kevin McCarthy is going to re-empower her pic.twitter.com/QdDszHUGC5 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 23, 2022

Wiener has been a target of the far right for years, as an openly gay (and Jewish) politician, but most recently he's been targeted for having successfully passed legislation that makes California a refuge state for parents who are seeking gender-affirming care for their children.

It's neither astonishing nor out of character that Greene would jump on a tragedy like the Colorado Springs shooting and use it for personal gain — in this case to help promote some anti-trans legislation and add fuel to her personal culture-war dumpster fire.

But Greene is just one of many Republicans who have taken the tragedy and, instead of offering thoughts and prayers and distancing themselves, is basically just using it to foment more hate.

"The colorado shooting is the first time i've seen the right react to anti-LGBT violence not by distancing themselves from the obvious implications of their rhetoric but by embracing it. pretty disconcerting stuff," writes the Twitter account @The_Law_Boy.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is throwing more major questions about managing the platform into the ether of his Twitter following, as if everything should be done by Twitter poll and nothing has any real implications for non-billionaire people's lives. You're doing great, Elon. The hellscape you said you didn't want has already taken over.

So Russian bots & Nazis get to vote to reactivate other Russian bots & Nazis.



Get ready for a toxic tidal wave. Twitter is quickly becoming super unsafe. https://t.co/CJ5SZx6pCj — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 23, 2022

Anyway, here's what Ms. Greene has been using her reinstated account for in the last 48 hours. Great stuff. So glad she's got both accounts now.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.

I’m not vaccinated.



pic.twitter.com/zOzAVbGK3f — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022 Come to my house Juanita!



We will call our gathering “Pure Bloods and Politics.”



We’ll cook and discuss how we will ever survive another upcoming dark winter that Fauci has just announced. https://t.co/BX5NwAMC76 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022 My personal Twitter account was permanently banned for “covid misinformation” by the commies no longer employed at Twitter.



I could not raise money on this platform to fight a huge legal challenge and fund my campaign.



Send me a gift for still fighting.https://t.co/hG5fC9XR0C https://t.co/SxEgOJV1z4 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022 Free speech is dead. https://t.co/G6JqwYxPpR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2022

Could someone please get her a better internet connection/camera? On second thought...

Top image: (L) Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Equality California; (R) Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images