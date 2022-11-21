A swanky new cocktail and snack bar is opening today in a new spot that was never home to a bar or restaurant before, just above Clay Street in the Financial District.

It's called Bar Sprezzatura, and it's debuting in newly constructed digs at the base of One Maritime Plaza — the office tower and plaza that sit one story above Clay Street where Front Street dead-ends, across from Embarcadero Center. Eater had the first news and photos of the space, which is the brainchild of longtime Mina Group bar master Carlo Splendorini. Splendorini, who was born in Italy, left the Mina Group to open the private club Modernist in 2015, and is now back working with the group's spinoff company, TableOne Hospitality.

Photo courtesy of TableOne Hospitality



The stylish space is evocative of European hotels, and TableOne's executive vice president of culinary David Varley tells Eater, "We want to create something where people are whisked away from the hustle and bustle [of downtown]."

The space overlooking Maritime Plaza, which began getting conceived in 2019, didn't have room for a traditional, full-size kitchen. So, TableOne CEO Patric Yumul explains to the Chronicle that they decided on an elaborate bar concept where food plays second fiddle to cocktails.

The menu, nonetheless, includes some hearty food options good for lunch or a light dinner, as well as some decidedly fancy takes on cichetti — the traditional cocktail snacks served at small bars in Venice. For the latter, there are anchovies, salumi, cheese, and dips, like whipped duck liver pate, and traditional baccala, or salt-cod dip. Also, a $59 serving of Osetra caviar. And there are crudos, sandwiches and four pastas on offer as well, including a risotto Milanese with clams and artichoke.

Drinks-wise, there is a baller dirty Martini that comes with a full bowl of garnishes — including a stuffed olive and shaved truffle. There are five Negroni variations on offer, including a Spagliato Rosa version with rosé aperitif and sparkling rosé. And variations on classics like a whiskey sour called Kentucky to Roma, featuring bourbon, almond oil, lemon, honey, and egg white.

The wine list leans heavily on Italy — only prosecco here, no Champagne — and there are a few beers and zero-proof cocktails to choose from as well.

In addition to the grand, marble-topped bar, gleaming brass lights that look like streetlights on a boardwalk, and velvet booths of the dining room, there is also an outdoor patio as well equipped with heatlamps. Yumul tells the Chronicle that it all feels like "a little oasis" above the Financial District.

Now, they hope, some more people will be back in the office and going out for happy hours during the holidays and after the new year.

TableOne's other big project to date in SF is La Société, the restaurant that opened over the summer in the rebranded Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa. The group is also getting set to open a food hall in Las Vegas called The Sundry, and they recently Mother Tongue, a restaurant and bar inside the fancy club/spa concept Heimat in Los Angeles.

Bar Sprezzatura is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Monday, November 21, at One Maritime Plaza. Make reservations here.