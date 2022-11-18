- The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
- Incumbent Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has won her squeaker of a race, beating out a challenge from City Councilman Anthony Becker, whose campaign was funded by the deep-pocketed 49ers organization. [KPIX]
- A federal judge has temporarily halted the clearing of a homeless encampment in Columbus Park in San Jose, issuing a restraining order to the city until November 29. [KRON4]
- The driver of a car that crashed into two other vehicles in a Target parking lot in San Mateo on Wednesday has died from their injuries. [Chronicle]
- A controversial desalination plant planned for the Monterey coast won approval from the California Coastal Commission on Thursday night, despite much protest. [CalMatters]
- 19-year-old Roni Jacinto has been ordered to stand trial for the murder of his brother earlier this year in Oakland, in what his attorney describes as a tragic accident during a scuffle. [East Bay Times]
- An ill and severely underweight bear cub, who's been named Nixon, was found wandering around the Lake Tahoe area, and he's been transferred to the Oakland Zoo to see if vets can save his life. [KPIX]
Photo: James Coleman