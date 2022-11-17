- Legendary San Francsco activist Carol Leigh, better known as "Scarlot Harlot” and the inventor of the term “sex work,” died Wedesday. She was 71. Leigh is credited with replacing the term “prostitute” wth “sex worker,” founded the Bay Area Sex Workers Advocacy Network, served on the San Francisco Task Force on Prostitution, and also founded the Sex Workers Film & Art Festival, which still runs to this day. [Chronicle]
- If you had your heart set on buying Taylor Swift tickets to her July 28 and 29 shows at Levi’s Stadium, you can probably forget it, as Ticketmaster has botched this so badly that now they’re canceling the public sale before it even starts. Ticketmaster says there is “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” after their platform couldn't keep up with a “verified fan” requirement meant to discourage bots, but ended up more just crashing Ticketmaster’s site. [CNN]
- On the eve of her Friday sentencing, Elizabeth Holmes’s attorneys filed one last plea for leniency for the disgraced Theranos fraudster. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of as much as 15 years, but VC guy Alex Moore wrote a letter of support saying (sigh), “Failures are a part of the game in Silicon Valley. We can’t punish our innovators in society or there will be no innovation.” [KRON-4]
- There’s yet another lawsuit over the flooded 33 Tehama building, where tenants have been displaced from the apartment building since June. This new lawsuit alleges “unfair business practices” because property manager Hines required tenants to pay their rent in full in order to access the relocation services provided. [SF Standard]
- Two female suspects at large after pulling off two separate bank robberies this week in Santa Rosa. [KRON-4]
- A new burgers-and-breakfast place near the East Bay’s Richmond Marina called The Backyard lives up to its name, with bocce ball, ping pong and other game attractions. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist