- Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
- A San Jose mother was charged in relation to the death of one of her 7-month-old twin daughters by allegedly suffocating her while breastfeeding. Melany, the name of the murdered baby, apparently was suffocated by mother Celina Juarez using one of her breasts; the other daughter also allegedly suffered injuries caused by Juarez. [KTVU]
- The identities of five people killed in a wrong-way Pittsburg crash have been identified. The names of two adults and three children — the oldest victim being 44 years old, while the youngest was just 4 years old — killed in Thursday's deadly Highway 4 crash near Loveridge Road were released Friday. [KTVU]
- The drama around Twitter's messy 2.0 chapter continues with two new class action lawsuits filed in a San Francisco court. [SF Business Journal]
- FYI: There's an apartment for rent in the historic, "hella weird" Pasquale’s Tower on Telegraph Hill. [Underscore_SF]
- Divisadero Street's beloved brunch touchstone That's My Jam is back. [Eater SF]
- With most of California is either in severe or extreme drought conditions, Monterey is expected to open up a desalination plant; the $300M-plus project was approved by the California Coastal Commission Thursday evening. [Chronicle]
- As cryptocurrency continues to spiral, it seems like the entire digital asset type is "headed for oblivion." [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/heyengel