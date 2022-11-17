- An early-morning wrong-way collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg killed all five people involved, including three juveniles. The crash happened just west of Loveridge Road after midnight last night, and a Hyundai with all three juveniles in it was reportedly driving east in the westbound lanes of the road when it hit an SUV. [NBC Bay Area / East Bay Times]
BREAKING: CHP tells me the adult driver of this Hyundai had three kids in the car when it slammed into a Ford Flex head-on after going the WRONG WAY on SR-4 near Pittsburg, just after midnight. All five people were killed on scene. SR-4 has since been reopened. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/jx1Ql5cGQ9— Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 17, 2022
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to discuss her "future plans" on the floor of the House today. Now that the Republicans have there 218 seats, she will be making an announcement about whether or not she will step aside to make way for another minority leader. [Associated Press]
- New Omicron variants are flourishing, and regardless of whether we see a significant winter wave, experts remain frustrated that people aren't rushing to get the bivalent booster. "They could make themselves substantially safer by doing that than not," says UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter. [Chronicle]
- The Berkeley Police Department has announced that its police union president, Darren Kacalek, has been put on leave over texts he was found to have sent to other officers that were reportedly racist and discriminatory against homeless people. [ABC 7]
- A 19-year-old woman who manages a Habit Burger location in Antioch was repeatedly punched in the eye by a suspect whom she told to leave the restaurant, and she is now going to lose that eye. [KTVU]
- Police in Mill Valley say they "still have people to arrest" in connection with an unruly party of 200 juveniles that took place on November 5 in a parking lot, and in which some suspects threw bottles at police. [East Bay Times]
- Rep. Karen Bass has officially been elected mayor of Los Angeles, the first Black woman ever to hold that post. [Associated Press]
- U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled on Tuesday that Mariah Carey can not lay claim to the name "Queen of Christmas," as others, including full-time Christmas-song recording artist Elizabeth Chan, have laid claim to that title for years. [CBS News]
Photo: Max Fleischman