- Seven people suffered injuries when two Muni light-rail trains collided on the Embarcadero Wednesday. It appears one of the trains rear-ended the other? [Citizen / KTVU]
- Matt Mahan has officially been elected mayor of San Jose. Rival Cindy Chavez conceded Wednesday after a close race. [KTVU]
- On her new podcast for New York Magazine, tech journalist Kara Swisher discusses the complexities of Elon Musk, the person, and how he recently texted to call her an asshole. She concludes the interview saying, "I'm not the asshole, Elon." [NY Mag]
- A multi-vehicle crash today in a Target parking lot in San Mateo left three people injured. [KPIX]
- Highway 37 in Vallejo was completely shut down Wednesday following a two-car crash. [KRON4]
- Oddly, and without explanation, Facebook is removing things like religion, political views, and what gender partner one is "interested in" from the bio fields on the platform. [KRON4]
- The site of the Compton's Cafeteria Riot in the Tenderloin has officially gotten landmark status. [Hoodline]
- ICYMI, Republicans have recaptured control of the House. [New York Times]
