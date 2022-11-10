- Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff — that he signed with his name anyway! — made it official that they're expected back in the office 40+ hours per week, unless he personally signs off on an exception. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk wrote. [Bloomberg]
- The Salesforce layoffs this week might not have been as big as originally estimated and reported. It's not clear how many Bay Area employees have been impacted so far, but a source tells the Chronicle that "less than 1% of its more than 73,000-person workforce" was let go, so ~700? [Chronicle]
- City Councilmember Loren Taylor has extended his lead to become Oakland's next mayor. [KPIX]
- President Biden once again called out the foreign investment involved in Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, saying that it's "worth being looked at." [KPIX]
- An anonymous female engineer at Meta talked to ABC 7 about waking up to find the 8 a.m. email on Wednesday telling her she'd been laid off. [ABC 7]
- All the rain we've been having likely means that we can officially declare fire season over. [KPIX]
- Doctors at UCSF helped to treat a rare genetic disease, Pompe disease, in utero, potentially saving the life of a toddler who, so far, appears completely healthy. [Bay Area News Group]
- Yes, it's highly likely there will be more sports-betting ballot measures in our future. [KTVU]
Photo: Conrad J. Camit/Getty Images