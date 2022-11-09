- Twitter has filed paperwork with federal authorities to get into the payment processing business. In keeping with Elon Musk's pledge to turn Twitter into an "everything app" like China's WeChat, the company has filed paperwork with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN declaring its intention to conduct money transfers. [New York Times]
- Two people were shot this afternoon in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood, and the condition of one of the victims was not immediately known while the other was reportedly in stable condition. [KRON4]
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took to Twitter to declare victory in the DA's race, even though technically the race has not yet been called. [Chronicle]
- After the previous mayor's sex scandals, Windsor now has its first Latina mayor, Rosa Reynoza. [Chronicle]
- The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of the Bay Area tonight. [KRON4]
- A street-racing Infiniti, reportedly going 100 mph on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, had a spectacular crash after midnight last night that left the driver with serious injuries. [KRON4]
- The mayor's race in Santa Clara is coming down to just a handful of votes, with incumbent Lisa Gillmor holding just a 53-vote lead. [KPIX]
- Knitwear designer Kenlynn Wilson, who had a shop in Larkspur for 16 years until the pandemic hit, has a new pop-up shop in North Beach. [Hoodline]
- Monday night's unprecedented delay in the Powerball lottery drawing was caused by an issue with the Minnesota's sales verification system. [Minnesota Lottery]
- President Joe Biden celebrated Democratic victories on Wednesday, and he said that while he intends to run again in 2024, he will make a final decision early next year. [New York Times]
- 85-year-old actor Warren Beatty has been accused, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, of grooming and sexually assaulting a teenager in 1973, when he was about 35 years old. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell