- Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was found shot in the street late Sunday at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland, and he later died at the hospital. [KRON4]
- A married couple was killed in a collision near El Camino Real and Finger Avenue in Redwood City Friday night, and they leave behind twin seven-year-old girls. [KTVU]
- SF firefighters contained a house fire at 279 Vicente Street in West Portal on Sunday afternoon, which was apparently caused by a kitchen stove. [KRON4]
- Expect moderate, off-and-on rain today in San Francisco and through to Election Day tomorrow. [Chronicle]
- Comedian Kathy Griffin had her blue-checkmarked Twitter account suspended on Sunday after she changed her display name and photo to Elon Musk, following a trend of celebrities doing the same. [Associated Press]
- After announcing in August that he was leaving and looking to sell the restaurant by the end of the year, Chef David Kinch announced this morning that Manresa in Los Gatos will be closing permanently after the holidays. [Eater]
- Tonight's Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.9 billion after there was no big winner on Saturday. [KGO]
Photo: CastroCam.net