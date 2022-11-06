- While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
- Palo Alto police are investigating a string of home burglaries — all believed to be connected — that have taken place around dinnertime. The burglars are taking jewelry and safes, and they've struck at least ten unoccupied homes; no arrests have been made. [Mercury News]
- The owners of sandwich company Sandy’s, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing, are expected to open their first physical restaurant in the new year after hosting several successful pop-ups. [Hoodline]
- More details of the fatal multi-victim car crash that happened in Redwood City Friday; it appears both the parents of two children were killed, though their identities have not formally been revealed. [NBC Bay Area]
- The future of Oakland's youth-focused tiny house program is now in limbo amid Newsom's pause on a $1B state-wide housing grant. [Oaklandside]
- Did you know that San Francisco once had a "Sky Tram" that ran from 1955 to 1966? [Underscore_SF]
- As a storm front advances toward the Bay Area, winter weather warnings, advisories, and special weather statements have been issued for counties in the Sierras amid potential blizzard conditions. [CBS News Bay Area]
- Illegal shark finning is responsible for culling millions of sharks annually — and new reports show a bulk of these poachings occur on tuna fishing fleets. [Mongabay]
- Aaron Carter, the 2000s teen heartthrob and hitmaker, has died at 34 years old. [CNN]
