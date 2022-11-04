Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who has been on something of an acting hiatus, quietly decided to shelve a planned Elizabeth Holmes biopic and dramatization of the meltdown of Theranos, saying the story's already been told.

We first heard about Lawrence being attached to the Adam McKay-directed Bad Blood back in June 2016, before the implosion of Theranos was even complete and well before Holmes and her boyfriend/cofounder Sunny Balwani were brought up on federal fraud charges. It seems as though McKay and/or Lawrence had some access to information the public didn't, or one or both of them had a good instinct that this story would only get juicier. Journalist John Carreyrou's book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup didn't get published until May 2018 and the reporting underpinning it was still happening at that point, so they couldn't have optioned it until later.

Holmes was banned by the feds from running a blood-testing lab for two years as of July 2016, Theranos layoffs came in October of that year, and Carreyou's bombshell piece in the Wall Street Journal that helped put the nail in the coffin came out in November.

Sometime later we learned that Amanda Seyfried was attached to a competing project, which became the Hulu series The Dropout, which came out earlier this year and earned Seyfried an Emmy Award.

The New York Times just did a profile of Lawrence on the eve of the debut of her new indie film The Causeway. Whether it was pandemic-related or not, Bad Blood seems like it had been delayed in going into production, and Lawrence had become a producer. As Times writer Kyle Buchanan revealed in a tweet this week, Lawrence told him she came to the conclusion to spike Bad Blood after seeing The Dropout and Seyfried's stellar performance.

"I thought she was terrific," Lawrence reportedly said. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Buchanan added in another tweet, "That said, she did show up for drinks wearing a black turtleneck: 'I tried on a hundred outfits for this and ended up just looking like Steve Jobs. Or Amanda Seyfried.'"

Lawrence's New Orleans-set film The Causeway, which could put her in Oscar contention for the first time in several years, debuts today on Apple TV+. The trailer is below.

The real-life Holmes is slated for sentencing on November 18 after being convicted on four counts of fraud in January, and most experts believe that, despite her two hurried pregnancies, she will likely receive a multi-year sentence.

Top image: Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" European premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)