- As more women have come forward, more charges have been added to the roster already filed against alleged SF serial harasser/stalker/groper Bill Hobbs. Six more women have come forward since Hobbs's arrest last month, and DA Brooke Jenkins announced the six additional misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. [KPIX]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein (or her staff) issued statement about the record she is set to best as of Saturday for the longest-serving woman in the Senate. Feinstein will have served longer than Barbara Milkulski, who represented Maryland from 1987 to 2017, and Feinstein said in a statement, "We went from two women senators when I ran for office in 1992 to 24 today – and I know that number will keep climbing."
- A security guard at the Excelsior Safeway who was shot last weekend while trying to thwart a shoplifter says he's scared to go back to work at that store. Supervisor Ahsha Safai has vowed to put more off-duty police officers in charge of improving safety at the store, which he says is like the "unofficial town hall" of the neighborhood. [KTVU]
- Berkeley police made an arrest last week in a case in which two catalytic converter thieves were interrupted by a good Samaritan whom they then shot at. [KPIX]
- Half of California's 10 biggest cities, including Oakland, San Jose, and L.A., are choosing new mayors in next week's election. [New York Times]
- We may not have gotten the usual Indian Summer October that we're used to, but all that fog and a bit of early rain served to "decapitate" the peak of fire season, says climate scientist Daniel Swain. [Chronicle]
- Yet again, no one won the big $1.2B Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a 7-11 in Milpitas. [SFGate]
Photo: Fabioloa Llarena