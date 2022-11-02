- The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
- A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara around 9:45 Wednesday morning, at the intersection of Martin Avenue and Lafayette Street. The Tesla driver suffered only a minor injury. [KRON4]
- We're learning via an incident report that accused murder suspect Nelson Peter Chia, the boyfriend of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu, was held in an intake area for 16 hours last week and hung himself with a t-shirt tied to a doorknob. [KTVU]
- A 71-year-old suspect in a July 2020 attempted murder in Oakland, Ali Muhammad, suffered an apparent heart attack and died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week, according to the Sheriff's Office. [KRON4]
- A plan to expand the footprint of San Francisco University High School, the elite private school in Pacific Heights, has inspired an appeal that goes before Planning next week. [Chronicle]
- Some of the Bay Area saw hail from this storm system that just passed, and a larger storm system is coming this weekend. [Mercury News]
- Famous North Beach strip club The Condor is applying for Legacy Business status, but the Historic Preservation Commission was preoccupied with its legacy of sexism and exploitation more than anything else. [Hoodline]
- Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, 24, was officially sentenced today to life without parole. [ABC News]
Photo: Michael Holley/Wikimedia