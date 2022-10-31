This dramatic photo is the aftermath of a Castro Valley accident this weekend, where, thankfully, all three occupants of the vehicle were rescued.

A wild-looking aftermath of an early Saturday morning car accident is seen below, through from what we know, the three people who were in that car did survive. KTVU has the news of this car that landed on its roof in some sort of Castro Valley car accident, in a mishap of still-unexplained origins that occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Last night at 1:00 PM, ACFD Firefighters responded to a traffic accident and assisted with rescuing three occupants of a vehicle that came to rest on its roof. This occurred near Mattox Rd and Foothill Blvd in Castro Valley. #ALCOFIRE @CastroValleyTV pic.twitter.com/YbFhsYaAdV — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 30, 2022

According to the above tweet from the Alameda County Fire Department, the department “responded to a traffic accident and assisted with rescuing three occupants of a vehicle that came to rest on its roof. This occurred near Mattox Rd and Foothill Blvd in Castro Valley.”

“Came to rest on its roof” is a real classic example of first-responder passive language, though there is no other detail available on just how this happened. The placement of police tape indicates the car went over that slope. And yes, they did correct the tweet to note that it happened at 1 a.m., not “1:00 PM.”

The tweet notes that the three occupants were rescued. But per KTVU, “Officials did not say what caused the crash or whether any of the occupants were injured.”

The incident happened lass than two miles away from the Castro Valley Trader Joe’s that someone plowed a car into and injured five people just last month.

