- An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
- Two separate San Jose shootings left two dead and three injured this weekend. The San Jose Police Department shared on Twitter that the shootings and a double stabbing occurred Saturday night and early Sunday morning; the first incident happened on the 700 block of Kaufmann Court Saturday evening that involved a shooting that killed one individual and injured another; the second shooting incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Madera Avenue — marking the city's 31st and 32nd homicides this year; a double stabbing occurred later on early Sunday morning around 1:17 a.m., landing two men in the hospital. [KROn4]
- ICYMI: Valencia Street is getting a new Korean snack bar that will sell, among other items, handrolls known as chobop or chopab. [Hoodline]
- With mostly clear skies and fall temperatures in the forecast today, it's as good a time as any to check out Menlo Park's floating "yellow brick road.” [Underscore_SF]
- The former "ex-life partner" of David DePape, the man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their SF home on Friday, Gypsy Taub said he at one point in their relationship thought he was Jesus. [ABC7]
- With Halloween weekend winding down, here's a timely reminder that the holiday was once an excuse to execute outright chaos across the East Bay. [Oaklandside]
- A crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea during a Halloween celebration has left at least 150 people dead and over 100 people injured; among the deceased includes two U.S. citizens. [CNN]
Photo: Getty Images/KenCanning