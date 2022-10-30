Nancy Pelosi's husband was brutally assaulted inside their San Francisco home Friday by an alleged attacker named David DePape — an anti-vaxxer, pro-insurrectionist, and QAnon member. On Saturday, the Speaker of the House released her first remarks on the event that has traumatized her whole family.

Paul Pelosi is quite fortunate to be alive. It was the quick thinking and intuition of a veteran 911 dispatcher, as well as Paul's idea to ask to use the restroom after the presumed assailant cornered him in his own home, that helped save his life.

Please know that the prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul make progress with his recovery.



We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 30, 2022

"Based on her experience and intuition, she basically figured out that there was something more to this incident than what she was being told," SFPD Chief Bill Scott told reporters in a press briefing Friday night. "Her actions, in my opinion, resulted in both a higher-priority dispatch and a faster police response."

After having gone through a successful surgery to address his fractured skull, Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery from the attack — an outlook Nancy Pelosi is grateful for amid this traumatizing event.

Read my letter to my colleagues in the Congress here: https://t.co/jjHOQWm5MT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 30, 2022

"We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," writes Pelosi in a press release. "Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve."

According to KTVU, Paul Pelosi underwent the surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, per Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the House speaker.

The House Speaker noted in the release that she and her family are consoled by the "outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress," which, in the same breath, reads like a jab at members of the House and Senate who've remained silent about the attack. Pelosi, too, says her husband of nearly sixty years is making progress in his recovery — "his condition continues to improve."

The Speaker of the House also shared words from the Book of Isaiah that have remained resonated with her and her mainly as they navigate this moment in their lives: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

DePape is currently booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other additional felonies.

Photo: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla