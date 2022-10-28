We're counting down the minutes or days before Donald Trump is welcomed back on Twitter by new Chief Twit Elon Musk. Because what's a 246-year-old democracy worth when you'd rather be "saving humanity" through unfettered dialogue and free speech.

For his part, the Donald is spuriously pledging that he's going to stick to Truth Social even if he's allowed back on Twitter — which is such a baldfaced lie it's not even worth chuckling about.

"TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena [sic]," Trump "truthed" this morning, in another lie. "Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and the rest."

Really, Donald? Show us those receipts.

The hopefully forever former president says he's "very happy" that Twitter is "now in sane hands and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country."

He didn't exactly reiterate what he said on Fox News back in April, which was "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth." That was right after the news of Elon Musk's pending deal to buy Twitter came out, but about two weeks before Musk made it clear that he intended to let Trump back on the platform if and when he took control.

Does anyone in their right mind — or do any actual Trump fans for that matter — believe that a man so in love with having a YUGE audience is going to forgo the opportunity to reclaim his 88.7 million followers on Twitter? Of course not. He's definitely going to come back on Twitter the minute they let him, and Truth Social is probably going to wither into oblivion in a matter of months and no one is going to remember it existed.

The question is, is Elon Musk so cruel and dastardly that he's going to flip the switch on Trump's permanent ban in the next week, before the midterms, just in time for Trump to ALL CAPS endorse Mehmet Oz a few more times and send kiss emojis to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Also, lest you forget, Facebook is scheduled to turn Trump's account back on in January. So there's that to look forward to, too.

Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikimedia