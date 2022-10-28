Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm.

The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.

It's not clear how much rain will come our way next week, but as the Chronicle reports, there is currently an atmospheric river over the Pacific that is going to send some remnants our way — more of a smattering of rain by the time it gets to us.

Chronicle Newsroom Meteorologist Gerry Díaz predicts anywhere from a half inch to over an inch of rain in parts of the Bay Area, with rainfall totals decreasing as you go down the California coast.

"We need to see exactly how this low-pressure system will dig into California," Diaz says.

With the cold front will be some more cold temperatures — but it will be similarly chilly today and through the weekend, with highs around 60 and nighttime lows in the upper 40s in San Francisco.

The bad news for some parts of the region is we are now heading into mudslide season, with next week's rain bringing the first potential for mudslides, especially in areas that burned in recent years. As Diaz says, "The risk of landslides and mudslides will be low, but it won't be zero."

As for the next atmospheric river to actually hit us dead on, it's anyone's guess, but November and December will bring the biggest potential for one — with December being the peak of the rainy season.

