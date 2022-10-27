- A candidate for Oakland's District 4 city council seat, Nenna Joiner, has come under fire for a recent tweet showing support for Kanye West. Joiner has taken down the post and said she is not antisemitic, but the tweet is giving plenty of fodder to supporters of her rival in the race. [KPIX]
- A student at Armijo High School in Fairfield was arrested Tuesday and booked into Juvenile Hall after he was found in possession of a ghost gun on campus. The student was reportedly in an ongoing feud with another boy, and a police officer had searched his bag. [East Bay Times]
- The man who punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe at a Chamber of Commerce event on Tuesday has been identified as a Chamber member and someone who spearheaded a petition drive to have Thorpe recalled. [NBC Bay Area]
- Altarena Playhouse, the nonprofit community theater in Alameda, has been going through some tensions over diversity, equity, and inclusion during the last few years, and multiple artists and performers point to Artistic Director Katina Letheule as being dismissive of their concerns. [Chronicle]
- Donda Academy, the unaccredited private Christian school that Kanye West/Ye founded earlier this year in California's Simi Valley, abruptly shut down Thursday for the remainder of the school year. [KRON4]
- There was no big winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has now risen to $800 million. [ABC 7]
- One Powerball ticket with 5 numbers matching was sold in Los Gatos, and it's worth $1.5 million. [ABC 7]
Photo: Tim James