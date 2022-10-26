- One suspect in the murder of a five-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Indiana in April was arrested in San Francisco. 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, of Louisiana, was arrested here recently in connection with the case, but the boy's mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson of Georgia, remains at large. [KRON4]
- There's a very Inside Baseball fight happening inside SF City Hall about a 34-year-old charitable giving program for city employees. Some employees are questioning the Heart of the City fundraising drive, which has employees giving to nonprofit "federations," some of which include anti-LGBTQ groups. [Chronicle]
- Even though the Yes on 31 campaign didn't need the money, Michael Bloomberg just threw $29 million at them to make sure Californians vote to ban flavored tobacco products. [Bay Area News Group]
- A federal judge has ruled, in part, in favor of a landlord couple who raised a challenge to San Francisco's "lifetime lease" law for longtime renters in the case of condo conversions. [Chronicle]
- A swath of Polk Street, Nob Hill, and Russian Hill lost power Wednesday afternoon, in another curious PG&E outage, but it was restored fairly quickly. [SFGate]
- Sadly, or hilariously, the artist formerly known Kanye West showed up uninvited at the Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles, two days after he was dropped by Adidas over some unhinged antisemitic remarks, and he was asked to leave. [CNN]
- It's not 100% clear, but it looks like a deal reported in January 2020 in which Steph and Ayesha Curry were set to buy an $8M pied-a-terre in the new Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street maybe never happened. [SF Business Journals]
- Next season could be another light one for CalShakes in Orinda, as the theater undergoes a "comprehensive reimagining" under an interim director. [East Bay Times]
- Remembering Finocchio's, the North Beach drag club that opened in 1936 and arguably gave birth to American drag. [Hoodline]
Photo: Edgar Chaparro