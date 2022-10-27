As is likely the case everywhere that Adam Sandler goes, the comedian is no stranger to the spotlight here in San Francisco, too. From his Do Over tour that saw Sandler take to the stage of the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium with old SNL castmates David Spade and Rob Schneider to that time he and Schneider joked about buying the 49ers, Adam Sandler has made it a point to show love for the Bay Area.

Earlier this month, Sandler unveiled a surprise extension to his sold-out Adam Sandler LIVE tour to include a Tuesday, December 6, 2022 stop at the Chase Center. Tickets for the performance are now on sale on this page.

Seven extra shows will be added to Adam Sandler's sold-out 2022 tour. This fall, beginning on October 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sandler will return to North America with his unique combination of humor and song. The autumn excursion includes stops in San Francisco, Manchester, Boston, Belmont Park, and Tampa, among other locations.

Flyer for Adam Sandler LIVE with Surprise Guest on December 6 @ Chase Center

In addition to his previous success as an actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has played in front of U.S. and Canadian audiences on this sold-out tour. Sandler's first comedy special in twenty years was published on Netflix in 2018; it was taped during his final concert tour and titled 100% Fresh. Warner Bros. Records published, in partnership with Netflix, the audio accompaniment to Sandler's critically praised Netflix special.

Beyond his beloved stand-up, Sandler's films have made over $3 billion globally, and his Netflix films are among the most successful on the streaming service. The latest film HUSTLE starring Adam Sandler was an audience and critical darling.