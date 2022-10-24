Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents.

A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900 block of 46th Avenue, at Pacheco Street, and as seen below, the SF Fire Department was dispatching firefighters to the scene by 1:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

1ST ALARM FIRE 1978 46TH AV, SF AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/HAlpaOvwa9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 23, 2022

KRON4 reports that “multiple people have been displaced” by the fire, though as of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, that station noted that “It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced.”

Oof, big house fire in the outer Sunset. I hope everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/ETKtKJyji2 — 𝚐𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝚋𝚎𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛. (@GregBensinger) October 23, 2022

KRON4 also has pictures from the scene of the fire here and here, which indicate that the fire reached at least two homes. Though from the looks of things, it seems likely that other adjacent homes would have suffered water damage from the extinguishing of the blaze.

Thankfully, by 2:31 p.m. Sunday, the fire department tweeted, “Fire contained with no injuries.”

UPDATE: Fire contained with no injuries-- unknown displaced if any-- under investigation https://t.co/jRdtrYeMjM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 23, 2022

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and remains under investigation.

Image: @ATCPeter via Twitter