- Atherton police confirmed Monday that no human remains and nothing "unusual or suspicious" was found in the unearthed Mercedes-Benz. The car, reportedly stolen in 1992 and likely buried there by a former owner with ties to crime, was discovered by landscapers on Thursday. [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom once again vowed on Sunday that he will serve a full four-year term as governor if he is re-elected in November. Newsom has been sounding a lot like a national candidate for office lately, and there is loud speculation that he wants to replace Joe Biden on the presidential ballot in 2024. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle had a big bombshell column over the weekend about Sacheen Littlefeather, the recently deceased woman who claimed to be Native American and who famously appeared on the Oscars stage refuse Marlon Brando's Oscar. Littlefeather's two sisters say that Sacheen fabricated her Indigenous identity and much of her history, and that they grew up Mexican in Salinas. [Chronicle]
- Nurses at Sutter Health’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses in the East Bay are starting a five-day strike today. [KTVU]
- One man died in a shooting in a parking lot at Grant Union High School in Sacramento Friday after a football game. [Associated Press]
- A 4.1M earthquake struck in the area of Fortuna in Humboldt County around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. [KPIX]
- There are apparently 300 new COVID variants around the globe right now. [Bay Area News Group]
- 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the shooter in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan last November, has pleaded guilty. [New York Times]
- Beyonce's "Renaissance Tour" was inadvertently confirmed for Summer 2023 via an auction item at a Saturday fundraiser for a theater founded by Beyonce's mom in Santa Monica. [KRON4]
- Rishi Sunak just became Britain's first Prime Minister of color, and the youngest person to hold the office in 200 years. [CNN]
