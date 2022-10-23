- A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]
- PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas where power is already being cut — including Napa and Sonoma counties — will have electricity restored by 3 p.m. today, per the utility. [Chronicle]
- Santa Rosa's first gun buyback event Saturday saw hundreds of firearms traded for cash. On-site officers swapped rifles and handguns for $200; automatic weapons and ghost guns with no serial numbers were traded for $300. [KRON4]
- The Mission District's Pop's Bar was recently named a Legacy Business in San Francisco. [Mission Local]
- The first look at the Central Subway’s Chinatown-Rose Pak Station shows gorgeous floor-to-ceiling art and more. [Hoodline]
- A "slow-moving" vehicle collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma Saturday that killed one pedestrian. [KRON4]
- If you haven't yet, today is as good a time as any to check out the new public lounge on the JFK Promenade. [Underscore_SF]
- A "tripledemic" of COVID-19, the seasonal flu, and a newly emerged respiratory syncytial virus are straining pediatric hospitals in several states, as well as causing concerns over the possibility of another winter wave of COVID-19. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Image/SpVVK