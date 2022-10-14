The SFPD apprehended three suspects believed to be responsible for an armed robbery outside of a Mission District bar earlier this week, following a Wednesday standoff in SoMa.

Six men standing outside of a bar near the intersection of 23rd and Mission streets were robbed at gunpoint Monday night/early Tuesday. The incident happened around 1 a.m., as we previously reported, and three armed suspects held up the men and robbed them, with one of the victims getting shot. The gunshot wound was a non-life-threatening injury.

The victims were able to provide descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, a white sedan, and an investigation began.

By Wednesday, after a department-wide crime alert went out, an off-duty SFPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle and three suspects exiting the car to enter a business on the 1100 block of Folsom Street, near 7th. As the department explains in a release, the off-duty officer saw the vehicle around 11 a.m., and investigators from the robbery division and officers from Southern Station formulated a plan to surround the building and apprehend the trio.

The officers approached the building and quickly arrested the first suspect, 22-year-old Kiemariah Richmond of San Francisco, without incident. The other two fled into the building and up to the roof, and a standoff then ensued when they refused to obey officers' commands to surrender.

With the building surrounded, the suspects retreated inside again, and then reportedly attempted to flee on foot, through the police perimeter, but they were apprehended. The other two suspects were a 15-year-old juvenile who isn't being publicly named, and 21-year-old Keyari Carter of San Francisco.

Carter was found to be carrying a concealed firearm, and multiple weapons were seized, including a rifle that the suspects allegedly dropped on the rooftop.

All three suspects were booked on two counts of robbery, four counts of attempted robbery, six counts of firearm enhancement, one count of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and resisting arrest. Richmond and Carter also face two counts of a being felons in possession of firearms, and the 15-year-old is also facing two counts of possessing armor-piercing ammunition. The juvenile also had a no-bail warrant out of Alameda County.

Anyone with information about Monday night's robbery or about the suspects is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

