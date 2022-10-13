- Those swatting calls yesterday to six Bay Area high schools making false reports of active-shooter situations may be related to some calls received last month. Alameda County Sheriff's Lieutenant Ray Kelly says that the calls are made anonymously through a digital platform, and that a single person may be behind the dangerous prank. [ABC 7]
- Chef Matt Horn of Horn BBQ is facing some complaints made public from employees and vendors who say that checks have been bouncing for a while. Workers on the graveyard shift also have safety complaints, saying that while loading and unloading the outdoor smokers they are often harassed by passersby, and have only been given bear mace as protection. [SFGate]
- A homeowner in Castro Valley was shot after trying to confront some catalytic converter thieves. [KPIX]
- The dry, off-shore winds usually associated with this time of year and heightened fire-season alerts haven't been happening because of a very unusual, monsoonal weather pattern affecting much of the state. [Chronicle]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday that his office is opening an independent investigation into the redistricting process in Los Angeles that has become the subject of a scandal, due to a recording that surfaced of racist remarks by city council members. [CalMatters]
- The backers of two competing sports-betting propositions on the November ballot in California publicly admitted that both measures were likely to fail during a conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]
- A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s just sold at auction for $76,000. [NBC Bay Area]
- ICYMI, Draymond Green is getting fined, not suspended, for that punch thrown at Jordan Poole during practice. [ESPN]
Photo: Clement Felize