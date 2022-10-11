- Hundreds gathered outside SF City Hall on Monday to protest Russia's new wave of aggression against Ukrainian civilians. "The Russian attack will not achieve its objective," said Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, at the rally. "We will repair all damaged and destroyed objects and continue fighting against the invaders." [NBC Bay Area]
- A bizarre weather pattern called a 'rex block,' in which a low-pressure system and a high-pressure ridge are basically in tension right over California, is basically to blame for why it's been so foggy and cool instead of warm and sunny this early October. Odds are it will warm up by the end of the week. [Chronicle]
- A gig-worker rally and press-conference is happening Wednesday outside Uber's Mission Bay headquarters, where the formation of the California Gig Workers Union is going to be formally announced. [KRON4]
- There was a fire early Tuesday morning at a homeless encampment underneath the I-880 freeway overpass in downtown Oakland, in the vicinity of 5th and Broadway. [KTVU]
- There was a shooting Monday night in North Oakland, on the 650 block of 37th Street, that left one victim in critical condition; the victim showed up at a hospital in Pittsburg. [KRON4]
- According to a new WalletHub list, Oakland is the eighth most dangerous city in the U.S., and San Francisco ranked 136th. [KRON4]
- The Twittersphere and the UC Berkeley campus are abuzz with news of a planned course, maybe being offered next semester or next year, titled "Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie, Femmecee & Hip-Hop Feminisms." [NBC Bay Area]
- Sunset-born Andytown Coffee Roasters will be opening a new shop at 800 Great Highway in the Outer Richmond, featuring an It's-It affogato. [Hoodline]
Photo: Todd Diemer