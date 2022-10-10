Governor Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, is set to testify in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein, which has begun jury selection. The First Partner of California was an aspiring actress in 2005 when she says she was assaulted by Weinstein at The Peninsula Hotel under the auspices of a business meeting. [KRON4]

A 39-year-old man was shot Sunday night near Fisherman's Wharf, hours after Fleet Week had mostly wrapped up. The man was shot at around 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, and received a life-threatening injury. [KRON4]

Three other candidates for San Francisco District Attorney will be be debating mayoral appointee Brooke Jenkins at USF next week. The trio are all USF alums: former police commissioner John Hamasaki (JD 2008), former police and fire commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese (JD 2000), and trial lawyer Maurice Chenier (BA 1989). [KRON4]

The prosecution's star witness took the stand today in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, claiming a pay-to-play scheme to get concealed-carry gun permits. [Bay Area News Group]

Following another deadly shooting at an unauthorized party at an Airbnb rental, the company is rolling out more safeguards, it says, ahead of Halloween. [KPIX]

Jurors in the Kristin Smart murder trial in Monterey County return to deliberate after a long weekend off on Tuesday. [KSBY]

United Airlines is adding three new nonstop flights between SFO and Sydney from Dec. 14 through Feb. 8, giving the airline a total 10 weekly nonstops between Sydney and San Francisco. [SF Business Times]

The missile site at Fort Barry in the Marin Headlands — the launching site of the Cold War-era SF-88L Nike missile — could become national landmark as its one of a few dozen Cold War sites under consideration. [Chronicle]

While people are backing out of home-buying deals all over the country, a new report from Redfin suggests that is not so much the case in the Bay Area, which has the lowest percentage of deal cancellations anywhere in the U.S. [Redfin]

Crowds came out on Sunday for the 154th SF Italian Heritage Parade in North Beach. [Hoodline]

