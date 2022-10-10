With more dogs per capita than children, San Francisco is among the most pet friendly cities in the country. Surprisingly, SF actually has a shortage of vets, so finding a pet hospital with the best veterinarians able to care for your cherished furry (or scaley, feathery, or even naked mole-rat) friend can be a challenge at times. The good thing is that our city does in fact have some of the most skilled vets, and they can be found at the locations that SFist has put together below. Why is this list free to read?

*When selecting a veterinarian for your pet, it is important to do your own due diligence. SFist, its writers, or affiliates can not be held accountable for your choice of healthcare professional for your animal.

The Castro Animal Hospital

#1 of 13 Best Veterinarians in San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call The Castro Animal Hospital is a Veterinary Hospital in SF that provides professional veterinary services to the community. They were established and opened its doors in 1988 by Dr. Esther Eng. They have continually been able to provide exceptional care and always strive to improve their ability as they grow with the expanding needs of health care professionals who are also committed to serving animals. In addition to their standard veterinary medicine services, which include routine care and preventative medicine, they also offer medical diagnostic services such as radiology. They also perform surgery. They use the most advanced technology to help them with these services. The Castro Animal Hospital is a member of the American Animal Hospital Association. They are also members of the San Francisco Veterinary Medical Association and the California Veterinary Medical Association. Their voluntary participation in these organizations helps them stay informed regarding changes in laws, codes, and procedures pertaining to veterinary medicine, which they adhere to fully. 📍 100 CHURCH ST SUITE B

Polk Street Animal Hospital

#2 of 13 Top SF Vets

★★★★★ Website Call A sister location to the Castro Animal Hospital, the Polk Street Animal Hospital (PSAH) is equally highly rated and is a California-based, San Francisco veterinary practice. They are devoted to their patients and the people who love them. PSAH is a veterinary medical hospital that offers full-service veterinary care. The veterinary team at PSAH has experience in general practice medicine and surgery, internal medicine, cardiology, oncology, and other specialties. San Francisco Vet is committed to providing excellent local and international veterinary care in a professional and compassionate environment. The PSAH team is caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, passionate, and dedicated to the welfare of patients and their families. The PSAH team aims to make owners feel more confident about their pets' health care needs by providing compassionate care for them in a family-like atmosphere. 📍 1830 POLK ST

MedranoVets

#3 of 13 Leading Pet Hospitals in SF

★★★★★ Website Call MedranoVets is a San Francisco veterinary hospital that offers high-quality treatment for pets. It is renowned for its extensive range of services and innovative approach to pet care. This SF animal hospital accepts clients in need of both emergency treatment and normal medical, surgical, and dental care. MedranoVets has years of expertise in treating major ailments and providing routine health care for pets. Besides providing superior pet care, it also has a kid-friendly, relaxing, and pleasant clinic. This allows customers to unwind in the waiting area and look forward to visiting the veterinarian. The clinic's staff is dedicated to teaching customers how to keep their pets healthy year-round via proper diet and activity. They also keep up with the latest advances in veterinary technology and understand that all animals need loving care. 📍 MOBILE VET

San Francisco Pet Hospital

#4 of 13 Top-Notch SF Veterinarian Hospitals

★★★★★ Website Call Since 1905, San Francisco Pet Hospital has been a veterinary clinic offering the city's residents high-quality pet treatment. We provide a wide range of expertise and services, ranging from simple treatments like checkups and shots to more involved ones like operations. We are committed to giving your cherished pet the finest care possible, and we will collaborate with you to develop a treatment strategy catered to their particular requirements. We handle your pets like members of your family since we are aware of this. To give you and your animal partner the greatest treatment, we take the time to get to know you both. Each pet is unique, and San Francisco veterinarians are aware of this. We will collaborate with you to develop an ideal care strategy for your pet. We welcome you to our hospital, whether you are a first-time pet owner or have had animal pals for a long time. 📍 1371 FULTON ST

Lotus Veterinary House Calls

#5 of 13 Best SF Vets

★★★★★ Website Call Your pet is a part of the family, and when they're not feeling well, you want the best care for them. That's why Lotus Veterinary House Calls provides top-notch, in-home veterinary care for your furry friend, and they are always just a phone call away. They will ensure your pet is healthy and happy, from routine check-ups to sick visits. And because they come to you, there's no need to worry about getting to the vet's office. The Lotus Veterinary team will work with you to create a personalized treatment plan. Whether it is preventive care or treatment for a specific condition, they will ensure your pet gets the necessary care. Also, they understand that your time is precious, so they offer convenient appointment times that work around your schedule. So when your pet needs a little extra TLC, give Lotus Veterinary House Calls a call. They will be there for you and your furry friend every step of the way. 📍 MOBILE VET

Blue Cross Pet Hospital

#6 of 13 Top Pet Hospitals in SF

★★★★★ Website Call Since the early 1920s, Blue Cross Pet Hospital has been dedicated to serving the San Francisco area with exceptional veterinary care. Alamo Square Park is gorgeous and only a few blocks away. Dr. J Krom established the practice, and Blue Cross Pet Hospital expanded along with the population of San Francisco. Dr. H. Creely, Dr. M. Simmons, Dr. D. Strohauer, and Dr. Sherman Wong are a few well-known veterinarians who have worked with them over the years. Dr. Wonjae Lee has been providing top-notch care for the pets and people of San Francisco since 2013, continuing a long and illustrious heritage. Dr. Lee consistently gives your pet the best veterinary care possible because of his kind demeanor and many years of experience in the field. For almost 90 years, the people of San Francisco have been able to trust them for the highest quality pet care. In addition to providing excellent medical care for pets, their clinic is a relaxing place for both pets and their owners. At this pet Hospital, they recognize the importance of your pets in your family just as much as you do. 📍 1386 GOLDEN GATE AVE

Irving Pet Hospital

#7 of 13 Leading SF Veterinarian Hospitals

★★★★★ Website Call Irving Pet Hospital is a full-service animal hospital providing quality veterinary care to the San Francisco community since its founding. They offer a wide range of services, including routine wellness care, preventive medicine, diagnostic testing and surgery. Their goal is to provide the best medical care for pets and to educate pet owners on how to keep their pets healthy and happy. When you visit Irving Pet Hospital, you can expect to be greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable staff. They will take the time to get to know you and your pet and work with you to ensure your pet receives the treatment they need. Since the art of veterinary medicine is constantly changing, they stay up-to-date on the latest advances in veterinary care. The unmatched level of veterinary care and customer service that the pet hospital provides is why they are one of the most trusted animal hospitals in San Francisco. If you are looking for a new animal hospital or need any veterinary care for your pet, they would be more than happy to help. 📍 1434 IRVING ST

Especially Cats Veterinary Hospital

#8 of 13 Best Pet Hospitals in SF

★★★★★ Website Call Especially Cats Veterinary Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital that caters to the needs of cats in the area. They offer comprehensive cat medical care, including preventive, surgery, and dental services. The hospital is fully equipped with the latest technology to ensure that your cat receives the best care. They are dedicated to providing compassionate and quality care for your beloved feline friend. Their staffs are highly trained and experienced in caring for cats, and they will work with you to ensure that your cat receives the treatment they need. 📍 1339 TARAVAL ST

Healthy Pets Veterinary Hospital

#9 of 13 Top SF Veterinarian Hospitals

★★★★★ Website Call Healthy Pets Veterinary Hospital is a full-service animal hospital that provides comprehensive medical, surgical, and dental care for your furry family members. They offer a wide range of services to keep your pets healthy and happy, including wellness exams, vaccinations, surgery, dentistry, and more. They aim to provide the highest quality of care for your beloved pets and strive to do so with compassion and excellence. Their team of experienced veterinarians and staff is experienced in treating all kinds of animals, from dogs and cats to rabbits and reptiles. They are dedicated to providing the best possible care for your pet and strive to create a safe and comfortable environment for you and your pet. If you are looking for a veterinary hospital that will provide your pet with the best possible care, then look no further than Healthy Pets Veterinary Hospital. They will work with you to ensure that your pet receives the treatment they need and that you are happy with the results. 📍 373 W PORTAL AVE

BetterVet

#10 of 13 Leading Veterinarians in San Francisco

★★★★☆ Website Call Better Vet is for pet owners who have a hectic schedule, have been turned away from packed clinics, or have anxious pets. The mobile vet services offered by Better Vet make everything easy for you. In-home veterinary care provides convenient access to high-quality veterinarian services in the comfort of your home. With a mobile vet, you and your pet may save the hassle of driving and transporting your animal friend. In many cases, pet owners and their animals would benefit greatly from having access to veterinarian care that comes to them. Examining your pet in their home reduces anxiety for the animal and allows Better Vet's veterinarians to make a more accurate diagnosis. The availability of high-quality veterinary care on wheels is a game-changer. With the help of advanced digital infrastructure, Better Vet is a mobile veterinary hospital that provides comprehensive care. Simple logistics allow for in-home visits or expedited video consultations. Schedule an appointment through the BetterVet app or website, and a mobile veterinarian will visit you. 📍 MOBILE VET

Arguello Pet Hospital

#11 of 13 Top-Notch SF Vets

★★★★☆ Website Call Arguello Pet Hospital is a California-based veterinary hospital that provides around-the-clock care for cats, dogs, reptiles, and other small animals. They offer specialized medical services for ferrets, hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, and exotics. The hospital also features boarding facilities to accommodate the needs of pet owners on vacation or commuting from one location to another. Their staff of highly trained and well-experienced specialists provides animal owners with personalized service and care. Arguello Pet Hospital is equipped to provide comprehensive medical care for cats, dogs, ferrets, rabbits, and exotics such as guinea pigs, chinchillas, rats, mice, and gerbils. Services include general veterinary care (Dental Cleanings, Parasite Treatments), surgery and diagnostic services (X-Rays including Dentals & Exotics), Soft Tissue Surgery, and Ophthalmology. The hospital offers both Emergency Care services and Veterinary Specialty Care. The hospital offers exceptional service with friendly and dedicated staff, state-of-the-art facilities, a world-class veterinary staff, and private hospitalization for cats and dogs for clients who cannot travel to their veterinary clinic. 📍 530 ARGUELLO BLVD

Ocean Avenue Veterinary Hospital

#12 of 13 Best SF Veterinarian Hospitals

★★★★☆ Website Call Ocean Avenue Veterinary Hospital is a full-service animal hospital in San Francisco that welcomes emergency treatment cases and pet patients in need of routine medical, surgical, and dental care. They have several resources for you to learn how to better care for your pets. Some of these include an online pharmacy, pet insurance, and making appointments for vaccinations. The veterinarians and staff at Ocean Avenue Veterinary Hospital are committed to providing quality veterinary care throughout the life of your pet. They understand your pet's special role in your family and are dedicated to becoming your partner in your pet's health care. They treat each patient as if they were their pet and give them the individualized attention and care they deserve. To ensure each pet receives the highest quality of care, they stay up-to-date on the latest advances in veterinary medicine and use state-of-the-art equipment. Your pet's health and well-being are very important, and they take every possible measure to give it the best possible care. 📍 1001 OCEAN AVE

Mission Pet Hospital

#13 of 13 Top Veterinarians in San Francisco

★★★★☆ Website Call Mission Pet Hospital is a California-based organization that provides a wide array of veterinary and pet care services. Mission Pet has provided compassionate, quality care to pets in San Francisco since 1974. The company's website shares information about its veterinary services, including scheduling appointments, how much they cost, and what procedures are offered. It offers several services based in the area of veterinary medicine. Medical care is provided in the form of regular and emergency appointments, as well as receiving vaccinations, flea preventatives, and grooming. Surgery is also offered for cats and dogs by treating them for cuts and tumors. Other services provided include nutrition, behavior modification, dental procedures such as cleaning and polishing, behavioral consultation, and even grooming (for pets who love to be groomed). It has been in business for forty years and is still running strong. They're available to answer any questions about the wide range of services they offer. They aim to provide compassionate, quality care for pets in San Francisco. 📍 720 VALENCIA ST

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO READ

The above list includes SF Vet Pet Hospitals that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the region. In some cases, variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions effect the ranking position of the teams, but they are still known to have a history of providing great products or services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / 13 Best SF Vet Pet Hospitals