- Following the revelation that 47 officers serving in the Alameda County Sheriff's Department received "unsuitable" psych evaluations before their hiring, the state is conducting an audit of three counties' law enforcement agencies. The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) is now auditing all the police forces in Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco counties to see if any other officers received poor evaluations. [KTVU]
- Infamous Bay Area wine warehouse arsonist Mark Christian Anderson has been granted early release from prison due to his failing health. Anderson, 73, was sentenced to 27 years in 2012 following an embezzlement case involving wines he had been storing, and an arson of a Mare Island warehouse that destroyed some six million bottle of wine worth around $200 million. [Bay Area News Group]
- An ethics complaint has been filed with the city against SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, relating to the $100,000+ payment she allegedly received to participate in the campaign to recall predecessor Chesa Boudin. [SF Standard]
- There was a vigil Thursday night for the family that was kidnapped and murdered in Merced. [KTVU]
- One criminologist suggests that, while there is little identifiable information in the surveillance video of that person of interest in the Stockton serial killer case, you can get a sense of the man's height and his gait, which may help investigators. [KPIX]
- Police in Santa Rosa broke up a very large party of 300 to 400 people at an Airbnb rental on Wednesday night, on the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive. [KRON4]
- One recently returned San Franciscan writes, "If you’re considering a move to Portland, ask yourself if it’s just a phase or if you’re truly ready to give up." [Broke-Ass Stuart]
