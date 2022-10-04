Avoid Fulton Street in the Outer Richmond and expect some possible disruption with the 5-Fulton bus as there is a sinkhole and burst water main being dealt with on 29th Avenue that's causing flooding all the way down to 31st Avenue.

The San Francisco Fire Department put out a notice about a "HAZARD" at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, saying that a water main break at 29th Avenue was being addressed, and had caused a "6' x 6' sinkhole" in the area. Fulton Street was consequently shut down for five blocks.

At this time we are on the scene of a water main break at Fulton/29th Av. 6’ by 6’ Sink hole associated-- FULTON blocked between 29/34th Av. @SFMTA_Muni pic.twitter.com/BkY7grhnG6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 4, 2022

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a river of brown water flowing down 29th Avenue toward Fulton from what appeared to be a sinkhole in the middle of the block. A separate video from what appears to be 31st Avenue shows the water pooling and circling a storm drain at the corner of Fulton, two blocks down.

Water Main Break @CitizenApp Fulton St & 29th Ave 11:47:15 AM PDT

Photo via Citizen app

Updates as warranted.