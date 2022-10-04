You may see a motorcade roaming about later this week, and that is because First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will in San Francisco for a couple of events.

According to a White House notice, Dr. Biden will be landing at SFO at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, and her plans for Thursday evening haven't been made public.

On Friday morning, as KRON4 reports, she'll be speaking at an event at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event, which has not yet been publicized by UCSF, is reportedly part of President Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative, and it's tied to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During the 10:15 a.m. event, Dr. Biden will "highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers."

Dr. Biden will then be attending the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Women's Lunch and Issues Conference at the Fairmont Hotel along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the House Democratic Caucus. The event, for which tickets start at $500, starts at noon on Friday, with a VIP reception starting at 11:30 a.m. Donors of $10,000 or more get to go in the VIP photo line.

The conference portion of the event begins at 9 a.m.

The First Lady then flies to Washington State, where she is scheduled to land in the Seattle area by 3:15 p.m. and stay part of the weekend.

Dr. Biden is scheduled to attend a noon event on Saturday in Seattle with The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Senator Patty Murray, honoring military caregivers.



Top image: U.S. first lady Jill Biden celebrates the 1990 passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Marking Disability Pride Month, President Joe Biden highlighted the progress made since the passage of the ADA, which he cosponsored when he was a U.S. senator 32 years ago. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)