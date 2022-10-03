- Bernal Rock had a brief cameo on 60 Minutes last night in their segment in which Ukraine's first lady is interviewed by Scott Pelli. He shows her photographs of solidarity with Ukraine around the U.S., including our own Bernal Hill, around the 10:55 mark. [60 Minutes]
- California officials are warning that we should all prepare for more water-use restrictions in 2023 in our fourth year of drought. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police say that they believe the two brothers killed at an Oakland Airbnb during a party on Saturday night were targeted by three individuals who entered the home, and this was a group conflict of some kind. [KTVU]
- Three men were stabbed and injured Sunday morning at an Ethiopian Orthodox church in the Oakland hills. [Chronicle]
- A Peninsula man who allegedly targeted South Asian women in a series of necklace robberies is being charged with hate crimes. [KPIX]
- A shooting Monday in Oakland appears to be the city's 100th homicide of the year. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Supreme Court has tossed back the City of Oakland's lawsuit seeking $240 million in damages from the Raiders and the NFL for moving to Las Vegas. [US News]
- Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has chosen to take up a case challenging Section 230 of the 1996 communications law that has been used to shield social media and tech companies from liability for user-posted content for two and a half decades. [New York Times]
- A Midnight Basketball league is once again thriving in Oakland, giving young men an alternative to being on the streets on weekend nights. [New York Times]
- New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's much anticipated book about the Trump presidency is out, and yes, there are still revelations that might shock you. [NY Mag]
- OMG — Elon Musk has used a tweet to weigh in with his unsolicited solution and peace plan for the Ukraine war, and Ukrainians are pissed. [NY Mag]
Photo: Joe Kukura/SFist