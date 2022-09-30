- Oakland's Highland Hospital has treated 514 patients with gunshot wounds so far this year — just 33 shy of last year's total for the year, with three months left in the year. That's up from a total of 278 in 2018, suggesting that gun violence has escalated dramatically in four years. [KTVU]
- The PG&E Fire Victim Trust just announced a $117 million settlement with a group of former PG&E executives who were separately sued for their roles in the damaging Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018. This suit was an offshoot of the $13.5 billion settlement that the company reached with victims in 2020. [KTVU]
- Witness testimony begins today in the corruption trial of longtime Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who has already announced she's not seeking reelection. [NBC Bay Area]
- Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have provided statewide relief for homeless people who get parking tickets. [Associated Press]
- A massive camera, built at Stanford, is headed to the mountains of Chile where it will be used to take a "10-year movie" of the entire night sky. [Chronicle]
- Office rents in downtown SF remain down about 15% from 2019 and vacancy is at about 25%, but companies are still clamoring for nicer offices, and rents in the top buildings are actually up 15%. [SF Business Times]
- New York has followed in California's footsteps, as expected, and will also mandate that no more gas-powered vehicles be sold in the state by 2035. [ABC News]
- Trevor Noah just announced he's leaving The Daily Show after seven years. [The Hill]
Photo: Wen Zhu