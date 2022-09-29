- In the memory of 81-year-old fatal beating victim “Grandpa Vicha” Ratanapakdee, an Alta Vista street will indeed be renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way, thanks to the efforts of Sup. Catherine Stefani. The current Sonora Lane, near the Kaiser Medical Building south of Geary Boulevard will get the honorary rename, and NBC Bay Area interviewed Ratanapakdee’s granddaughter on his legacy. [NBC Bay Area]
- Seattle-based Brown Paper Tickets still owes Bay Area theaters substantial amounts of money that it stopped paying out during the pandemic, including East Bay youth company Stars 2000 ($30,000) SF’s Musical Theatre Works ($14,000). The payment issues date back so far that some event producers are still waiting to get paid for events held at The Stud when The Stud was still open. [Chronicle]
- In the ongoing Elon Musk-Twitter trial, Twitter is seeking a formal “censure” of Musk for deleting messages, as Musk was using Signal for financial communication when he knew this thing would end up in court. In other funny Musk trial revelations, his own data scientists found hardly any bots on Twitter, and Twitter claims he tried to bury that revelation too. [New York Magazine]
- SF-based DocuSign laid off nearly 800 people, though it's not clear how many of these employees worked in the South of Market headquarters. [SFGate]
- Some sort of Mavericks “festival” is happening this weekend in Half Moon Bay, though it is not the official Mavericks surf competition, but instead some water enthusiast festival with street fairs and live music too. [Chronicle]
- Chinatown’s Clarion Arts Center is holding a fundraiser, food fest, and fashion show for both them and the Showgirl Magic Museum on Saturday, October 8. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist